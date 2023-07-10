Ban on unmarried servitors’ entry in Sarala temple’s sanctum sanctorum in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A core committee meeting organised at Maa Sarala temple in Kanakpur here has decided that unmarried servitors or those who have performed thread ceremony would not be allowed into the ‘garba gruha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine.

The famous 16th century temple has reportedly become unsafe for devotees owing to instances of assault and misbehaviour by the priests. Besides, reports of various other irregularities have also come to light.

In response to the reports, the temple administration formed a core committee comprising 20 members including government officials and sevayats. Led by Tirtol tehsildar Amulya Kumar Sahoo, the first core committee meeting held on Saturday issued 18 guidelines related to performance of rituals, security and protection of devotees besides control of environmental pollution in and around the shrine.Chief priest Ranjan Panda said the meeting decided to prohibit unmarried sevayats or those who have performed thread ceremonies, from performing rituals inside the ‘garba gruha’ of Goddess Sarala.

“Besides, no devotee would be allowed to use mobile phones inside the garba gruha or take pictures of Maa Sarala. The committee also decided that flowers and chandan of the deity would be provided to devotees only on special occasions. Devotees would be penalised if they are found taking pictures of the goddess or violating any other guideline,” he added.Sahu further advised devotees to lodge complaint against sevayats and priests who misbehave with them. He also asked them not to disclose their address or native place to anyone.

“Two boxes, one for complaints and another for suggestions, would be fixed inside the temple for receiving complaints or suggestions from devotees. Strict action will be taken against the sevayats within seven days if a complaint is received against them. The sevayats should further produce all gifts and donations received from the devotees before the temple administration. Action will be taken against those who don’t,” he added.

JAGATSINGHPUR: A core committee meeting organised at Maa Sarala temple in Kanakpur here has decided that unmarried servitors or those who have performed thread ceremony would not be allowed into the ‘garba gruha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine. The famous 16th century temple has reportedly become unsafe for devotees owing to instances of assault and misbehaviour by the priests. Besides, reports of various other irregularities have also come to light. In response to the reports, the temple administration formed a core committee comprising 20 members including government officials and sevayats. Led by Tirtol tehsildar Amulya Kumar Sahoo, the first core committee meeting held on Saturday issued 18 guidelines related to performance of rituals, security and protection of devotees besides control of environmental pollution in and around the shrine.Chief priest Ranjan Panda said the meeting decided to prohibit unmarried sevayats or those who have performed thread ceremonies, from performing rituals inside the ‘garba gruha’ of Goddess Sarala.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Besides, no devotee would be allowed to use mobile phones inside the garba gruha or take pictures of Maa Sarala. The committee also decided that flowers and chandan of the deity would be provided to devotees only on special occasions. Devotees would be penalised if they are found taking pictures of the goddess or violating any other guideline,” he added.Sahu further advised devotees to lodge complaint against sevayats and priests who misbehave with them. He also asked them not to disclose their address or native place to anyone. “Two boxes, one for complaints and another for suggestions, would be fixed inside the temple for receiving complaints or suggestions from devotees. Strict action will be taken against the sevayats within seven days if a complaint is received against them. The sevayats should further produce all gifts and donations received from the devotees before the temple administration. Action will be taken against those who don’t,” he added.