Bhubaneswar Diary: Modi ministry rejig could see new entrant from Odisha

Sources in the party said that Bishweswar Tudu is also in the firing line as his performance is not up to the mark and his conduct in dealing with government officials has been controversial.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Modi ministry rejig could see new entrant from Odisha

With a Union cabinet likely to happen anytime before the monsoon session of the Parliament, all eyes are fixed on New Delhi as to who from Odisha will dropped and who would be lucky enough. There has been intensive speculation in political circles here that two ministers from the state - Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw - will be relieved from ministerial responsibilities and given organisational works. Vaishnaw has already been given charge of the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Speculations are also rife that Pradhan will be appointed general secretary of the party at national-level. Sources in the party said that Bishweswar Tudu is also in the firing line as his performance is not up to the mark and his conduct in dealing with government officials has been controversial. His survival in the Union ministry largely depends on Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who may be relieved from ministerial responsibility for not keeping good health. If Tudu continues, Jual Oram getting a recall appears remote. In such a scenario, chances of Sangeeta Singhdeo, a four-time MP from Balangir, becoming a minister looks bright.
~ Bijoy Pradhan

BRS Odisha plans go up in smoke

In January this year, nearly 100 leaders from various political parties in Odisha were flown from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). After they were inducted in the presence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Hyderabad, press conferences were held in Bhubaneswar announcing the grand plans of the party in Odisha. Prominent among those who joined the party included the entire Gamang family - former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang and their son Sishir.

Jayram Pangi, a former MP and rival of the Gamang family in Koraput politics was also inducted. Among the plans of the party was to launch the membership drive soon after and organise a public meeting to be attended by KCR at Bhubaneswar. But even after six months, there has been no movement by the party in this regard. Neither the membership drive has been launched nor there is any word about the public meeting to announce the formation of the party’s state unit.

Besides, there is also a complete silence from the state BRS leaders in this regard. This has raised questions about the plans of BRS in Odisha. Has KCR developed cold feet or realised the futility of inducting “wasted” political leaders who cannot have an impact in the state!
~ Bijay Chaki

Vaishnaw aces minister’s job with politics

Every time Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw goes on a state tour, he makes sure to purchase something and pays through the digital payment system. He does this deliberately to ascertain conversancy of vendors on unified payment interface (UPI) and whether they are happy with the technology that eases money transactions.

It has been his consistent effort to take technology to the masses ever since he was inducted in the Narendra Modi cabinet. In his recent tour to Balasore in the aftermath of the Bahanaga train tragedy, he did not forget this. Vaishnaw purchased some tender coconuts from a roadside vendor and offered those to the security personnel of Odisha police accompanying him along with some others present there. He made payment through UPI by using his cell phone.

The minister then picked up the standee on which the bar code was printed and asked the wife of the vendor sitting at the cash counter, “Maa! Did you get the money? Who brought this payment system to you? It’s Modi Ji. Countries like Japan have also started adopting this system.” The bureaucrat-turned-politician seems to have aced ministerial job with realpolitik.
~Hemant Rout

