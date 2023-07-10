Home States Odisha

Migrant worker attack: NCST summons Odisha govt, DG RPF

The petitioner suggested certain short term and long term measures by the government to eradicate distress migration.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Scheduled tribes

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned Odisha DGP, chief secretary apart from DG of Railway Protection Force (RPF) over chopping off both the hands of a migrant worker from Kandhamal district.

Taking cognizance of the horrific, barbaric and ghastly act narrated in the petition filed by civil rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy quoting media reports, the apex panel for Scheduled Tribes sought response from the three officials within 15 days.

Hands of Angad Mallick, a poor migrant tribal from Dahalapadi Sahi in Baliguda NAC of Kandhamal were chopped off by miscreants in Mumbai while he was on the way to Gujarat in search of work. Due to gross negligence and prolonged inaction by the Odisha government and the Centre, the plight of migrant workers continues as poverty alleviation schemes fail to benefit them, Tripathy alleged.

According to the petition, one Rabi Sahani of Bhagmunda village had offered work to Angad in Gujarat and paid him an advance of Rs 8,000. On April 27, Angad boarded a Mumbai-bound train with Rabi. They alighted at a railway station in Mumbai. While Rabi was busy attending a call on his phone, a group of unidentified miscreants arrived at the spot and allegedly began to assault Angad. The attack was so brutal that the youth became unconscious later he found himself in a hospital with severed hands.

Tripathy cited similar inhuman incidents faced by migrant workers. On February 8, one Samulu Pangi from Koraput district walked several kilometres with his wife’s dead body on his shoulder from a hospital in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Another victim Sanka Murmu of Kalba village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district had suffered injuries as the labour contractor chopped off his hand and leg last year. In 2013, the right palms of two migrant labourers were chopped off by a labour contractor and his accomplices in Kalahandi district.  “The sequence of events are barbaric and ghastly in nature. Shockingly, the incidents continue unabated due lack of adequate and timely government intervention,” Tripathy alleged.

He has requested the NCST for legal action against the culprits and artificial limb for the victims along with compensation and rehabilitation. The petitioner suggested certain short term and long term measures by the government to eradicate distress migration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chopping off both the hands of a migrant worker Kandhamal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp