Pavilion to celebrate Cuttack’s brotherhood lying in neglect

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack-in-Cuttack pavilion on lower Baliyatra ground was constructed to celebrate the city’s spirit of brotherhood.

However, the pavilion, constructed at a cost of around Rs 22 crore last year is lying in neglect with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) failing to utilise it to generate revenue. The civic body had spent around Rs 3 crore in the first phase for developing the land and constructing replicas of Dhabaleswar temple, a Baptist church, Gurudwara and Qadam e Rasool at the pavilion.

Later, Rs 19 lakh was spent on setting up a children’s park, fencing the pavilion with iron grills, colouring the trunks of the trees and constructing concrete platforms at the base of around 40 trees to enable revellers to sit relax and enjoy the natural scenic beauty around it. The CMC had chalked out plan to dedicate the pavilion to people who could hold picnics, meetings and conferences by paying user fees. However, with nobody to take care of the pavilion, the branches of the trees have broken and the fencing around it damaged.

“Even as corporators have been raising the issue in the civic body’s council meeting, the authorities are doing nothing to revive the pavilion”, said corporator Santosh Bhola. A senior official of CMC however said steps would be taken to make the pavilion operational.

