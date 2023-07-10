Probe ordered into missing truck laden with PDS rice in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after police seized a missing truck laden with PDS rice from Lathikata block, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Sunday instructed civil supplies officer (CSO) DC Beshra to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

The multi-axle truck engaged by the authorised transport contractor had lifted 249 quintal of rice from a godown in STI area of Rourkela at around 4 pm on July 7. The truck was supposed to reach Karkatnasa gram panchayat of Nuagaon block. However, it went missing. On Saturday, the marketing inspector lodged a complaint in RN Pali police station in this connection.

Incidentally on Saturday, villagers of Birkera in Lathikata block complained about rice bags being sold illegally following which RN Pali police rushed to the spot and seized the truck.CSO Beshra said he was asked to investigate the incident and submit a report to the collector immediately. Appropriate action would be taken after inquiry, he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck also lodged a complaint with RN Pali police alleging that he had parked his vehicle at a fuel filling station in Panposh before going to sleep. When he returned to the spot on Saturday morning, he found the truck and the rice consignment stolen. However, sources dismissed the driver’s complaint as a concocted story as the transport contractor has come under the scanner.

ROURKELA: A day after police seized a missing truck laden with PDS rice from Lathikata block, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Sunday instructed civil supplies officer (CSO) DC Beshra to inquire into the matter and submit a report. The multi-axle truck engaged by the authorised transport contractor had lifted 249 quintal of rice from a godown in STI area of Rourkela at around 4 pm on July 7. The truck was supposed to reach Karkatnasa gram panchayat of Nuagaon block. However, it went missing. On Saturday, the marketing inspector lodged a complaint in RN Pali police station in this connection. Incidentally on Saturday, villagers of Birkera in Lathikata block complained about rice bags being sold illegally following which RN Pali police rushed to the spot and seized the truck.CSO Beshra said he was asked to investigate the incident and submit a report to the collector immediately. Appropriate action would be taken after inquiry, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the driver of the truck also lodged a complaint with RN Pali police alleging that he had parked his vehicle at a fuel filling station in Panposh before going to sleep. When he returned to the spot on Saturday morning, he found the truck and the rice consignment stolen. However, sources dismissed the driver’s complaint as a concocted story as the transport contractor has come under the scanner.