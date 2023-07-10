Home States Odisha

Probe ordered into missing truck laden with PDS rice in Odisha

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck also lodged a complaint with RN Pali police alleging that he had parked his vehicle at a fuel filling station in Panposh before going to sleep.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after police seized a missing truck laden with PDS rice from Lathikata block, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Sunday instructed civil supplies officer (CSO) DC Beshra to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

The multi-axle truck engaged by the authorised transport contractor had lifted 249 quintal of rice from a godown in STI area of Rourkela at around 4 pm on July 7. The truck was supposed to reach Karkatnasa gram panchayat of Nuagaon block. However, it went missing. On Saturday, the marketing inspector lodged a complaint in RN Pali police station in this connection.

Incidentally on Saturday, villagers of Birkera in Lathikata block complained about rice bags being sold illegally following which RN Pali police rushed to the spot and seized the truck.CSO Beshra said he was asked to investigate the incident and submit a report to the collector immediately. Appropriate action would be taken after inquiry, he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck also lodged a complaint with RN Pali police alleging that he had parked his vehicle at a fuel filling station in Panposh before going to sleep. When he returned to the spot on Saturday morning, he found the truck and the rice consignment stolen. However, sources dismissed the driver’s complaint as a concocted story as the transport contractor has come under the scanner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS rice missing truck laden with PDS rice Parag Harshad Gavali
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp