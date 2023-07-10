Home States Odisha

Security guard doubles up as pharmacist in CHC in Odisha

While people suffering from common ailments are treated at the health centre, those with serious conditions are referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on a daily basis.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Security guard

Screen grab of the security guard manning the CHC pharmacy at Chikiti Gada | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The shortage of healthcare workforce in Ganjam is so alarming that a security guard is doubling up as the pharmacist in Chikiti Gada community health centre (CHC).For the last one week, the guard is manning the pharmacy of the CHC which is riddled with acute staff crunch.

Just a month back, the health centre had a medical officer in-charge, an Ayush doctor, pharmacist, staff nurse, ANM worker and a laboratory technician. Now, the CHC is being managed by the lone medical officer in-charge Dr Prabhu Prasad Panda as the rest staff have been transferred.

Locals said the pharmacist of the CHC was transferred to a health centre in Narendrapur last week. Since then, the security guard is doing his duty in the pharmacy and handing out medicines to patients as prescribed by the doctor. The matter came to light after a video of the guard giving medicines to patients from the CHC pharmacy went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sources said around 100 patients visit Chikiti Gada CHC every day. While people suffering from common ailments are treated at the health centre, those with serious conditions are referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on a daily basis.

Medical officer Dr Panda said after the transfer of the pharmacist, there is no one to distribute the medicines. “I am doing the work of the pharmacist while our security guard is assisting me in bringing out medicines from the shelves.”

He admitted that the CHC was reeling under acute staff shortage and said, “With the limited staff, we are trying our best to serve people.”

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Ganjam Uma Shankar Mishra said the higher authorities have already been informed about the vacancies in Chikiti Gada CHC. He hoped that the vacancies will be filled up soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Security guard Chikiti Gada community health centre pharmacist
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp