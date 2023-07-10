Security guard doubles up as pharmacist in CHC in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The shortage of healthcare workforce in Ganjam is so alarming that a security guard is doubling up as the pharmacist in Chikiti Gada community health centre (CHC).For the last one week, the guard is manning the pharmacy of the CHC which is riddled with acute staff crunch.

Just a month back, the health centre had a medical officer in-charge, an Ayush doctor, pharmacist, staff nurse, ANM worker and a laboratory technician. Now, the CHC is being managed by the lone medical officer in-charge Dr Prabhu Prasad Panda as the rest staff have been transferred.

Locals said the pharmacist of the CHC was transferred to a health centre in Narendrapur last week. Since then, the security guard is doing his duty in the pharmacy and handing out medicines to patients as prescribed by the doctor. The matter came to light after a video of the guard giving medicines to patients from the CHC pharmacy went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sources said around 100 patients visit Chikiti Gada CHC every day. While people suffering from common ailments are treated at the health centre, those with serious conditions are referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on a daily basis.

Medical officer Dr Panda said after the transfer of the pharmacist, there is no one to distribute the medicines. “I am doing the work of the pharmacist while our security guard is assisting me in bringing out medicines from the shelves.”

He admitted that the CHC was reeling under acute staff shortage and said, “With the limited staff, we are trying our best to serve people.”

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Ganjam Uma Shankar Mishra said the higher authorities have already been informed about the vacancies in Chikiti Gada CHC. He hoped that the vacancies will be filled up soon.

