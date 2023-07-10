Home States Odisha

Two septage treatment plants to manage waste in Sambalpur city

The problem of Septage management has become concerning in last couple of years due to the fast growth of the city.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the development of two septage treatment plants (STPs) in Sambalpur city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is aiming to resolve the problem of managing growing septage waste in the city. The new plants are being developed at Gujatal in Hirakud and Mahatab Nagar in Burla areas of the city.

Currently, there is only one functional STP of 20 kilolitre per day (KLD) capacity at Khandual area in the city now. However, the STP remains overused as it handles the septage waste of the entire city besides those from Hirakud and Burla townships, due to absence of treatment plants there. Once the two STPs start become operational, the sludge and waste water load of Burla and Hirakud will be diverted there.

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, though there are five cesspool emptier vehicles running within the SMC area at present, collection and transportation of septage waste from Hirakud and Burla to Khandual is time taking and incurs additional expenditure on us. “This will be solved through the new STP. The construction of STPs is going in full swing. The work is being executed by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB). After the OWSSB hands over the plants to SMC, management of both the STPs will be entrusted to self-help groups (SHGs),” he said.

The problem of Septage management has become concerning in last couple of years due to the fast growth of the city. While the installed capacity of each plant will be 20 KLD, it will strengthen the sanitation infrastructure of the city for effective waste management for the next many decades.The treatment will involve filtering sludge from the water in the septage and discharging the water after chlorination. The water could be reused for various purposes after treatment.

