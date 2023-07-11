Cloud over execution of temple rules in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Priests, servitors and locals have raised doubt on the new rules and guidelines decided upon by a core committee meeting for Maa Sarala temple at Kanakpur recently alleging that there is no authority to implement the rules or take action against the errant servitors and devotees.

Sources said the first core committee meeting held on Saturday had issued 18 guidelines related to the performance of rituals, security and protection of devotees besides control of environmental pollution in and around the shrine. However, it is all futile now since there is no trust board to look after the implementation of these rules.

Chief priest Ranjan Panda said the guidelines announced now stand meaningless as there is no authority to look after its implementation. “There is no one to check the use of cell phones and cameras inside the temple. Despite restrictions, use of mobile phones on the temple premises is rampant,” he added.

Executive officer of Sarala temple administration Saurya Ranjan Parija said, “After finalisation of the general body meeting of the temple management committee, these proposals will be sent to the district collector and later to the Endowments Commission for their approval. The new rules and guidelines would be implemented after that,” he added.



