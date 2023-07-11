Home States Odisha

Dengue cases continue to rise in Bhubaneswar

Hospitals in the state capital have started witnessing a surge in flow of patients infected with dengue as cases related to the vector borne disease continue to surface in the recent months. 

Published: 11th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hospitals in the state capital have started witnessing a surge in the flow of patients infected with dengue as cases related to the vector-borne disease continue to surface in recent months. 
Sources said 10 out of nine dengue beds in Capital Hospital, remain occupied by dengue patients following admission of one more infected person in the last 24 hours.

Apart, dengue patients are also undergoing treatment in some other private hospitals. Sources said sporadic rain is helping dengue spread its tentacles to different parts of the city.  Sources in the Health Department said out of a total of 183 cases reported in the Khurda district so far 134 are from areas within BMC jurisdiction.  Three cases, all from Nayapalli locality, have been reported in the last 24 hours. 

Nayapalli, IRC village, Chandrasekharpur, Bhimatangi and a few other places remain dengue hotspots with the most number of cases, sources in the NVBDCP said. Meanwhile, keeping in view the situation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) observed dry-day in some of the localities, especially slums, to sensitise people on destroying breeding sources of mosquitoes in their surroundings. Activities such as fogging, mosquito oil spraying and bush cutting have also been expedited, said officials from BMC’s health wing. 

