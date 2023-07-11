Foundation stone laid for 16 projects in Cuttack 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday laid foundation stones for 16 public utilities which would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 33.28 crore.

The Foundation Stone laying ceremony of sixteen developmental projects in the City was laid on July 10, 2023. It was attended by Mayor Shri Subhash Chandra Singh, Deputy Mayor, CMC Commissioner, MLA Barabati-Cuttack, MLA Choudwar-Cuttack, Political Leaders, Corporators, pic.twitter.com/Zgmk9kifsI — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 11, 2023

One of the projects envisages setting up a prefab food court with a seating capacity of 192 and adequate parking space at Barabati Stadium. This apart, smart bus stops will be constructed near the stadium, Biju Patnaik Park and Windsor Palace - each on an area of 50 sq metres. The bus stops will be powered by solar energy.

Similarly, smart bio-toilets with necessary amenities will be constructed near Barabati Stadium, at Biju Patnaik Park and Windsor Palace and smart footpaths at Badambadi and Madhupatana. This apart, modern prefab smart libraries will be constructed at Dhabaleswar gada, Judge Patha CDA Sec-12, Nimpur, Krushak Bazaar, Laxmanpur Muslim Sahi, Tarala Sabar Sahi, Adivasi Sahi, and Potapokhari. Each library, to be set up on a 1,000 sq ft area will be equipped with solar panels.

The foundation stone was also laid for the installation of LED lights at Madhusudhan Setu over the Mahanadi river and on the median of the CDA ring road, which will also have octagonal poles. The foundation for a CRUT bus stop and construction of Narayan Pati Block at Odisha Police High School at Tulasipur was also laid on the day.

Besides, several developmental and beautification works will be undertaken from Naya Bazaar Flyover to the Mo Bus Stop area near PHD office including the beautification of vending zone, playground, parking zone and bus stop. Mayor Subhash Singh, deputy mayor Damayanti Majhi, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, MLA Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim, MLA Choudwar-Cuttack Souvic Biswal and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray were present.



CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday laid foundation stones for 16 public utilities which would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 33.28 crore. The Foundation Stone laying ceremony of sixteen developmental projects in the City was laid on July 10, 2023. It was attended by Mayor Shri Subhash Chandra Singh, Deputy Mayor, CMC Commissioner, MLA Barabati-Cuttack, MLA Choudwar-Cuttack, Political Leaders, Corporators, pic.twitter.com/Zgmk9kifsI — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 11, 2023 One of the projects envisages setting up a prefab food court with a seating capacity of 192 and adequate parking space at Barabati Stadium. This apart, smart bus stops will be constructed near the stadium, Biju Patnaik Park and Windsor Palace - each on an area of 50 sq metres. The bus stops will be powered by solar energy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, smart bio-toilets with necessary amenities will be constructed near Barabati Stadium, at Biju Patnaik Park and Windsor Palace and smart footpaths at Badambadi and Madhupatana. This apart, modern prefab smart libraries will be constructed at Dhabaleswar gada, Judge Patha CDA Sec-12, Nimpur, Krushak Bazaar, Laxmanpur Muslim Sahi, Tarala Sabar Sahi, Adivasi Sahi, and Potapokhari. Each library, to be set up on a 1,000 sq ft area will be equipped with solar panels. The foundation stone was also laid for the installation of LED lights at Madhusudhan Setu over the Mahanadi river and on the median of the CDA ring road, which will also have octagonal poles. The foundation for a CRUT bus stop and construction of Narayan Pati Block at Odisha Police High School at Tulasipur was also laid on the day. Besides, several developmental and beautification works will be undertaken from Naya Bazaar Flyover to the Mo Bus Stop area near PHD office including the beautification of vending zone, playground, parking zone and bus stop. Mayor Subhash Singh, deputy mayor Damayanti Majhi, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, MLA Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim, MLA Choudwar-Cuttack Souvic Biswal and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray were present.