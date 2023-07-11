Maoist dump unearthed by BSF in Odisha's Kalimela

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Border Security Force, during an extensive operation in the Gompakonda reserve forest area, unearthed a Maoist dump near Marigetta village within Kalimela police limits on Monday. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, BSF sources said.

The recovery from the Maoist dump includes IED-making materials like electric detonators, bundles of safety fuse, gelatin sticks, 20 improvised hand grenades with 11 filling caps, Maoist literature, cast iron hand press machine and Maoist belts, a BSF release stated.

The BSF has been carrying out operations in the Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dampen the Naxals’ spirits, the release further stated, adding, the BSF is extensively dominating the area in the district. Further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for security forces as well as locals, the release stated.

In another incident, a District Voluntary Force jawan died and three others sustained injuries when two bikes collided with each other near Champa Khari within Malkangiri police limits on Monday. The body of the jawan identified as Biswanath Madkami was rescued by Malkangiri model police.

The mishap took place when Madkami, working with Reserve Police was returning to his native village Padarpalli after duty hours on a bike. The injured on the other bike included Subadhar Kope, Balaram Pujari and Bala Putia, natives of Kotametta village. They have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.



