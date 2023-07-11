Naugaon farmers demand early release of canal water

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even though just five days are left for the release of water through canals for irrigation, farmers of Naugaon block, owing to scanty rainfall in the areas, have demanded an early release of irrigation water to facilitate their agriculture activities here on Monday.

Sources said the Irrigation department releases water from Taladanda and Machgaon canals every year by July 15 for irrigation. Farmers alleged that though five days are left for the release of irrigation water, the department is yet to clean the canals for the purpose.

Besides, the scanty rainfall situation has added to their woes. Generally, by this time of the year, farmers begin their preliminary agriculture activities like furrowing, transplanting paddy saplings and other related works but nothing of that sort has happened this year as yet.

While farmlands in many areas are lying dry and parched, agriculture fields in upland areas are also facing severe water shortages. According to information, the district to date has received just 60.75 mm of rainfall against the normal of 277.03 mm in July. Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur, Raghunathpur, and Naugaon among several other blocks are the worst affected.

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Naba Kishore Mohapatra said farming activities have been hampered due to a shortage of rain and so the Irrigation department has been directed to release water through canals as soon as possible. “The department has already supplied seeds to the farmers as per their requirement for sowing of paddy,” he added.

