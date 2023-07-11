Home States Odisha

Naugaon farmers demand early release of canal water

Sources said the Irrigation department releases water from Taladanda and Machgaon canals every year by July 15 for irrigation.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Machgaon canal

Dredging work in Machgaon canal

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even though just five days are left for the release of water through canals for irrigation, farmers of Naugaon block, owing to scanty rainfall in the areas, have demanded an early release of irrigation water to facilitate their agriculture activities here on Monday.

Sources said the Irrigation department releases water from Taladanda and Machgaon canals every year by July 15 for irrigation. Farmers alleged that though five days are left for the release of irrigation water, the department is yet to clean the canals for the purpose. 

Besides, the scanty rainfall situation has added to their woes. Generally, by this time of the year, farmers begin their preliminary agriculture activities like furrowing, transplanting paddy saplings and other related works but nothing of that sort has happened this year as yet. 

While farmlands in many areas are lying dry and parched, agriculture fields in upland areas are also facing severe water shortages. According to information, the district to date has received just 60.75 mm of rainfall against the normal of 277.03 mm in July. Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur, Raghunathpur, and Naugaon among several other blocks are the worst affected. 

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Naba Kishore Mohapatra said farming activities have been hampered due to a shortage of rain and so the Irrigation department has been directed to release water through canals as soon as possible.  “The department has already supplied seeds to the farmers as per their requirement for sowing of paddy,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machgaon canal Naugaon farmers canal water
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp