Home States Odisha

OTP scam: NIA interrogates Jambure

He had allegedly come in contact with Pakistani national Syed Danish Ali Naqvi through Facebook in 2018.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure, who has been arrested in the one-time password (OTP) scam, over his alleged links with high-ranking Pakistani intelligence operatives. 

Sources said an NIA officer arrived in the state capital from Mumbai in the morning to interrogate Jambure who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on June 29 for reportedly being in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence and Army officers for the last several years. He had allegedly come in contact with Pakistani national Syed Danish Ali Naqvi through Facebook in 2018.

Naqvi, a Pakistani intelligence operative from Faisalabad, came to know that Jambure was working as a freelancer with the American education technology company - Chegg. He then allegedly struck a deal with Jambure to employ people to work on the latter’s behalf and pay him a commission. Jambure reportedly agreed and provided his user ID and password Chegg to Naqvi, who engaged some people and the payment got credited to his bank account in India.

“In return, Jambure made payments to agents working for Pakistan when they bought OTPs and mule bank accounts from the cyber fraudsters hailing from Odisha and other parts of the country,” said an STF officer. Naqvi later introduced Jambure to one of his friends - Abdul Hamid alias Khurram of Karachi who is reportedly a senior Pakistani Army intelligence officer having a vast network of agents in India.

ALSO READ | One more held in OTP scam in Odisha

As per Khurram’s instructions, Jambure transferred money to Pakistani agents operating in India. Khurram had reportedly opened a WhatsApp account having an Indian number after purchasing the OTP from another accused - Pathanisamant Lenka (35) of Nayagarh’s Itamati. Lenka was a teacher in a private ITI college.

Jambure had made the payment to Lenka for selling the OTP to Khurram to open the WhatsApp account which was used for carrying out various nefarious activities including connecting with different Pakistani agents operating in India, said STF sources.

ALSO READ | OTP scam accused provided SIM to terrorist: STF of Odisha crime branch

A three-member team of Maharashtra’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Sunday had questioned Jambure for his alleged links with Pakistani agents. He was reportedly also in contact with a woman Pakistani agent operating from Bihar. She had purchased an OTP from Lenka and Jambure had made the payment to him, said sources. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure OTP scam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp