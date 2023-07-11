Home States Odisha

Three vans set afire on illegal cattle trade suspicion in Odisha

Published: 11th July 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of the pick-up vans in Jharsuguda on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Three pick-up vans were set afire by locals on the suspicion of illegal cattle trade near Deopali village within Rengali police limits here on Monday.

Sources said the three vans carrying cattle were on their way to Jharsuguda from Raigarh on the Lakhanpur route. Suspecting that the cattle were being transported illegally for slaughtering, some locals started following the vehicles. On seeing the mob, the van drivers became terrified and in a bid to escape, they stepped on the accelerator.

However, one of the vans overturned due to high speed. Drivers of the other two vans fled after abandoning their vehicles on farmland. The irate mob then released the cattle into the nearby forest before setting the vehicles on fire.

On being informed, Rengali police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. Sources said no documents could be recovered from the vans as their interiors were completely destroyed in the fire. Owners of the vehicles and the drivers are yet to be identified. Rengali IIC Kamal Lochan Behera said a case has been registered in this connection. “No further details can be revealed as the investigation is underway,” he added.

