Two elephants die after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Keonjhar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Two female elephants of a nine-member herd were killed after being hit by a goods train in Keonjhar district on Monday.

The incident took place in the Brahmanipal range of Keonjhar Wildlife Division at around 9 pm when the herd was crossing the railway track near the Rebana Reserve forest.

Sources said the freight train heading to Tangariapal railway station from Sagadapata station reportedly hit the herd, killing two pachyderms, an 18-year-old female and a sub-adult female, on the spot.

"The bodies of the two elephants have been recovered and sent for postmortem. An investigation has also been launched at the level of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," said Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Forest staff are on alert as other members of the herd are still moving in the area, he said.

The incident, meanwhile, has sparked concern over the safety of the elephants and other wild animals in the region. Three elephants, including two calves, had perished after being hit by a goods train in the district in May last Year. In April this year, an elephant was run over by a train.

Train tragedies have already claimed the lives of nearly 40 gentle giants in the state in the last decade.

East Coast Railway officials couldn't be reached for their comments. Senior forest officials said steps are being taken in coordination with the state government and railways for the construction of animal underpasses and overpasses at vulnerable places to give safe passage to the wild animals in the forests.

