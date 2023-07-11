Home States Odisha

Whiff of honour killing in newly-wed man’s murder in Odisha

Biswal married the girl against her parents’ wishes just 15 days back

Honour killing

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly-wed youth lost his life after unidentified miscreants slit his throat in Rajkanika here on Monday. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sudhanshu Biswal of Kalikapur village within Rajkanika police limits. A petty contractor by profession, Biswal had married a girl of Palei village just 15 days back.

Sources said the youth was in a love relationship with the girl against the wishes of the latter’s parents. Despite opposition from the girl’s family members, the couple eloped and got married on June 25. After tying the knot, both of them were staying at Biswal’s house in Kalikapur village. 

On Monday afternoon, Biswal was riding his motorcycle when some unidentified miscreants waylaid him on the Jayanagar-Singhpur road. After slitting his throat, the miscreants fled from the spot.  Locals found Biswal lying in a pool of blood at Terantapada Chowk and rushed him to Rajkanika community health centre (CHC). As his condition was serious, he was referred to the district headquarters hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on the way. 

Biswal’s family alleged that he was murdered. There was a threat to his life as he had married against the wishes of his wife’s family members, they said. Rajkanika IIC Bilwamangal Sethi said on being informed about the murder, a scientific team and forensic experts visited the crime scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for postmortem.

“We have registered a murder case and are collecting footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the killers.”  Sethi further said the exact cause of Biswal’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Police are investigating the case from all angles, the IIC added.
 

