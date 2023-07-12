Home States Odisha

17-year-old gymnast from Puri aims Asian Games berth

Having shown interest in gymnastics as a child, he received support from his father Lokanath Mohanty, a nationally reputed wrestler as well as his brother.

12th July 2023

Tapan Mohanty during the trials. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Puri boy Tapan Mohanty remained in line for an Asian Games qualification by securing third place in the men’s senior individual provisional in the inaugural day of the GFI artistic gymnastics selection trials at Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who comes from a family of sevayats of Shree Jagannath Temple, participated for the first time in a senior level competition and surprised many by finishing third. Having shown interest in gymnastics as a child, he received support from his father Lokanath Mohanty, a nationally reputed wrestler as well as his brother.

He started with Sports Hostel at Puri in 2011 under guidance of coach Ashok Mishra. For better training, Tapan shifted base from Puri to Kolkata where he joined SAI Sports Centre.  Under Mishra’s guidance, he won gold (parallel bar) and silver (steel ring) in the National Junior Gymnastic Championship at Pune in 2019. Then he was selected in Khelo India scheme and never looked back. 

Tapan’s strength is in the steel rings, parallel bar and floor exercise categories. “My goal is to win medals in Commonwealth and Olympic Games,” said the youngster who completed his +2 Arts from Radhaballav College, Puri. Chairman of the selection committee Ashok Sahu feels the Puri boy has a strong chance to qualify for the Asian Games.  Presently, Tapan trains at the Gymnastic HPC in Kalinga Stadium which he terms as one of the best in India. 

