Infra projects, farm issues to be given priority: Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian

The state government will dispose of applications related to renovation of religious places and community centres within seven days, said 5T secretary VK Pandian here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The state government will dispose of applications related to the renovation of religious places and community centres within seven days, said 5T secretary VK Pandian here on Tuesday. Addressing a meeting at Pabitra Nagar on the second day of his visit to Angul, Pandian said the applications which he received from the public will be properly examined. Intimation will be sent to the applicants in this regard.

He further said the state government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society. Construction of bridges and other infrastructure projects besides farmers’ issues will be given priority by the government. 

Earlier in the day, the 5T secretary visited the Jagannath temple at Sailashree Kshetra before proceeding to the high school at Khalari where he interacted with students and teachers. He visited the Mission Shakti cafe at Angul and appreciated the activities of SHG members.

On the day, Pandian reviewed three mega pipe water supply projects at Pallahara, Athamallik and Kishorenagar worth around Rs 792.16 crore. While the project at Pallahara will be operationalised by December this year, the ones at Athamallik and Kishorenagar have been given the deadline of August, 2024. 

Later, he visited Maheswari temple at Athamalik and held discussion with the stakeholders on development of the shrine. He also interacted with the locals at Kishorenagar.  He offered prayers at Maa Maheswari temple before proceeding to neighbouring Dhenkanal district in the afternoon. In Dhenkanal, the 5T secretary heard grievances of the public at the mini stadium. Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna, DIG Brijesh Rai and Angul collector Siddharth Swain accompanied Pandian.

