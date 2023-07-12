Monsoon plays hide and seek, Sambalpur farmers worried

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Delayed monsoon coupled with late release of water from canal have cast a shadow over the fate of kharif cultivation this year, leaving farmers of Sambalpur district worried.

The first monsoon rainfall was recorded in Sambalpur district on June 23. Though, the average rainfall on the first day was only 17.69 mm, the highest rainfall recorded in the next few days was 100.98 mm on June 25 and then 92.12 mm on June 26. However, thereafter moderate rainfall continued only for next three days. Much to the worry of farmers, there was no rainfall in the first week of July, though moderate rainfall began since last three days.

On the other hand, due to a major renovation work of the Sason canal, which becomes the sole mode of irrigation for around 14,000 hectare of land during the scorching summer, water was released very late in June this year, after the apex committees of pani panchayat raised concern.

Usually, the farmers in the district prepare seedlings for the kharif paddy soon after the rabi harvesting, either with the canal water or during the pre-monsoon rainfall. However, due to scanty rainfall, kharif sowing started picking up recently in the district.

Farmer leader, Ashok Pradhan said, “The extreme climatic conditions have completely disturbed our kharif schedule. As kharif crops are water intensive, it becomes very crucial for the farmers to avail water on time. In the previous years due to adequate rainfall in the month of July, we finished most of our work for kharif paddy. But this year, the situation is contrasting.”

On top of that, the state government has fixed the registration window for kharif paddy procurement from July 15 to August 15. “At a time when farmers are uncertain about the area over which they will grow kharif paddy, should they prioritise preparations for procurement?” Pradhan questioned.

Farmers under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) last week placed their demand before the state government to postpone time frame for kharif registration, Pradhan added.

