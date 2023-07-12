No rain in sight, Odisha farmers told to diversify and insure crops

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Deficient monsoon rain to the extent of 66 per cent in Kalahandi has raised questions on the prospects of kharif cultivation. In the wake of prevailing situation, the kharif agriculture strategy meeting on Tuesday decided to keep a close watch on the situation, make the farmers aware about diversification of crop and advise them on crop insurance.

Chaired by Kalahandi collector Anvesha Reddy, the meeting discussed on preparing a different strategy for kharif. A target to grow paddy on 1,84,161 hectare (ha) was fixed with expected irrigation for 1,61,393 ha. Similarly the Agriculture department fixed target for pulses on 66,885 ha, maize on 16,751 ha, ragi 4,925 ha and oil seed crops on 12,934 ha. Cotton was targeted to be covered on 71,884 ha.

However, the long dry spell in the beginning of kharif season is having its impact on both paddy and cotton crops raising a doubt on achieving the target. Broadcast paddy in about 3,000 ha and paddy nursery raised by farmers in about 70 ha are facing brunt of the dry spell. In many places farmers are carrying water in containers to keep the nurseries wet.

As far as cotton crop is concerned, of 71,884 ha of targeted area, so far only 24,560 ha has been covered. Incidentally Kalahandi is the highest cotton growing area in the state. However, the only solace for farmers is the Indravati project as for the current kharif, it started releasing water from July 7 through left, right and lift canal system, covering 1,15,615 ha.

Around 99,177 farmers of 429 villages under Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Koksara, Golamunda and Bhawanipatna blocks have been benefitted, the meeting was told. Water has also been released for 17, 700 ha from Ret and Utei medium irrigation projects. But due to lack of adequate water, 139 minor irrigation projects having irrigation capacity of 24,106 ha are unable to cater to the needs.

The meeting decided to keep a close watch on the situation and prepare a contingency plan to meet any eventuality. It was also decided to make farmers aware about diversification of crop from paddy to non-paddy and to go for short duration crop in more areas on non-irrigated pockets. Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Prafulla Chandra Sethi said, “We are keeping a watch on the dry scenario. In case normal rains start soon, the situation will change and the target can be achieved.”



BHAWANIPATNA: Deficient monsoon rain to the extent of 66 per cent in Kalahandi has raised questions on the prospects of kharif cultivation. In the wake of prevailing situation, the kharif agriculture strategy meeting on Tuesday decided to keep a close watch on the situation, make the farmers aware about diversification of crop and advise them on crop insurance. Chaired by Kalahandi collector Anvesha Reddy, the meeting discussed on preparing a different strategy for kharif. A target to grow paddy on 1,84,161 hectare (ha) was fixed with expected irrigation for 1,61,393 ha. Similarly the Agriculture department fixed target for pulses on 66,885 ha, maize on 16,751 ha, ragi 4,925 ha and oil seed crops on 12,934 ha. Cotton was targeted to be covered on 71,884 ha. However, the long dry spell in the beginning of kharif season is having its impact on both paddy and cotton crops raising a doubt on achieving the target. Broadcast paddy in about 3,000 ha and paddy nursery raised by farmers in about 70 ha are facing brunt of the dry spell. In many places farmers are carrying water in containers to keep the nurseries wet. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As far as cotton crop is concerned, of 71,884 ha of targeted area, so far only 24,560 ha has been covered. Incidentally Kalahandi is the highest cotton growing area in the state. However, the only solace for farmers is the Indravati project as for the current kharif, it started releasing water from July 7 through left, right and lift canal system, covering 1,15,615 ha. Around 99,177 farmers of 429 villages under Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Koksara, Golamunda and Bhawanipatna blocks have been benefitted, the meeting was told. Water has also been released for 17, 700 ha from Ret and Utei medium irrigation projects. But due to lack of adequate water, 139 minor irrigation projects having irrigation capacity of 24,106 ha are unable to cater to the needs. The meeting decided to keep a close watch on the situation and prepare a contingency plan to meet any eventuality. It was also decided to make farmers aware about diversification of crop from paddy to non-paddy and to go for short duration crop in more areas on non-irrigated pockets. Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Prafulla Chandra Sethi said, “We are keeping a watch on the dry scenario. In case normal rains start soon, the situation will change and the target can be achieved.”