Odisha: Family of deceased allege murder, meets collector, SP

Published: 12th July 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Family members of Preeti Biswas, the girl who died after allegedly attempting suicide in Mathili Excise Police station custody early morning on July 8, met Malkangiri collector and SP alleging that she was murdered.

A native of MV-66 village,  Preeti was arrested on July 7  by the Mathili Excise Police team from Kamalapadar junction near Govindpalli on Balimela -Jeypore road with 10 kg ganja. She was kept in the police station hazat that night as she could not be forwarded to the SDJM Court, excise superintendent Bibmadhara Panda had said.

However, Preeti was found attempting suicide from the grill in the hazat and rescued. She was immediately rushed to Mathili hospital but declared dead by the doctor, Panda had stated. Suspecting foul play, Suresh, the husband of deceased Preeti along with sister Kajal Bala met the collector and SP demanding a probe into the incident.

They alleged Preeti’s death was not because of suicide but murder. SP Nitesh Wadhwani said as with all custodial death cases, this too will be inquired by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the process has begun.

