Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to take adolescent girls’ feedback on schemes

The Advika sessions were started in 2020 to connect the girls to various welfare programmes and keep a track of their health, nutrition and safety status.

Published: 12th July 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

School , girl education , Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, KGBV
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Collectors and other district-level officials will now interact with adolescent girls once every week, either through phone or video call, to get feedback on the programmes and services being provided to them and other women and children of their family at the anganwadi centres.
This initiative, under POSHAN Abhiyan, is primarily aimed at monitoring the implementation of various development schemes for girls in the age group of 14 to 19 years.

In a letter to all the collectors, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department asked them to start weekly tele-conversation with adolescent girls during the Advika sessions on first and third Saturdays of every month through the local anganwadi workers. The Advika sessions were started in 2020 to connect the girls to various welfare programmes and keep a track of their health, nutrition and safety status.

Anganwadi centres are the primary implementation point for all the schemes designed by the WCD department. Officials said on the designated days, an anganwadi centre in every district will be randomly selected and girls attending the Advika session will be contacted through the anganwadi worker of the centre concerned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POSHAN Abhiyan adolescent girls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp