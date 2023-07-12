Odisha govt to take adolescent girls’ feedback on schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Collectors and other district-level officials will now interact with adolescent girls once every week, either through phone or video call, to get feedback on the programmes and services being provided to them and other women and children of their family at the anganwadi centres.

This initiative, under POSHAN Abhiyan, is primarily aimed at monitoring the implementation of various development schemes for girls in the age group of 14 to 19 years.

In a letter to all the collectors, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department asked them to start weekly tele-conversation with adolescent girls during the Advika sessions on first and third Saturdays of every month through the local anganwadi workers. The Advika sessions were started in 2020 to connect the girls to various welfare programmes and keep a track of their health, nutrition and safety status.

Anganwadi centres are the primary implementation point for all the schemes designed by the WCD department. Officials said on the designated days, an anganwadi centre in every district will be randomly selected and girls attending the Advika session will be contacted through the anganwadi worker of the centre concerned.

