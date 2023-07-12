Home States Odisha

Odisha home dept seeks time to submit report on missing keys of Ratna Bhandar in Orissa HC

On April 25, the High Court directed the Home department to submit the status report after a PIL sought direction of the state government for tabling the report in the state Assembly.

Published: 12th July 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Representational image of Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The state Home department has filed an interim application (IA) in the Orissa High Court seeking at least two months’ time to apprise the present status of Justice Raghubir Dash Commission report on missing keys of Ratna Bhandar.

The state government had assigned the Commission the task of probing into the circumstances leading to the mysterious loss of the keys of inner Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple. Justice Dash submitted the inquiry report to the Home department on November 29, 2018. Around Rs 22.27 lakh was reportedly spent on the Commission.

On April 25, the High Court directed the Home department to submit the status report after a PIL sought direction of the state government for tabling the report in the state Assembly. The petition filed by Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri, was listed for hearing on Monday, but could not be taken up by the assigned court.

Nevertheless, the Home department filed through the state counsel, the IA which said the report submitted by Justice Raghubir Dash Commission is pending consideration before the state government. “Report of Commissions of Inquiry should not be allowed to gather dust for years together”, the PIL contended.

TAGS
Orissa High Court Ratna Bhandar
