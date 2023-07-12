Panic as smoke engulfs Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express coach near Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of panicked passengers on board the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express deboarded the train near Berhampur Railway Station on Tuesday after noticing dense smoke emanating from one of the coaches. The driver stopped the train as passengers pulled the chain ahead of Berhampur station.

Eyewitnesses said, as soon as the chain was pulled and the train stopped, passengers rushed out with their luggage. The train stopped at the spot for nearly 30 minutes and resumed service following minor repair of the coach, said railway sources.

The smoke was detected in the S-10 coach of the train due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheels of a coach. The sack has been removed and the train started rolling in some time, sources said. They also clarified that there was no fire and appealed the passengers to board again. The train reached Berhampur station at 1.55 pm, a railway official informed.

