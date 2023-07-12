Home States Odisha

Prioritise people’s grievances, CMO will call: Odisha CM

The chief minister said that all petitions should be resolved with a sense of urgency

Published: 12th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked all departments and district administrations to give top priority to grievance redressal and ensure that petitions received from common people are resolved at the earliest.

Reviewing the district-level public grievance redressal meetings by the CMO, he said that all petitions should be resolved with a sense of urgency. Stating that grievance redressal will be taken up under ‘Mo Sarkar’, he said the CMO will make calls to people from the next month onwards to understand how their problems are being addressed.

The chief minister said he has sent CMO to meet people as grievance redressal is important for him. More than 18,000 petitions have been received in these decentralised meetings. Officials are visiting the districts and even the blocks for this purpose.

Chief secretary PK Jena apprised the chief minister on the action taken on the petitions received from the public during the district visits of CMO. The department-level review has also been done to resolve the issues on priority, he said.

5T secretary VK Pandian joined the meeting by video-conference from Dhenkanal. He briefed the chief minister on the main issues raised by the people during his visit to Angul district in the last two days. The chief minister directed the officials to take immediate action to resolve them. The chief minister also approved proposals to mitigate the impact of man-elephant conflict in Angul district and sanctioned Rs 4.65 crore for the purpose.

The money will be utilized for various mitigation measures such as 41 km solar fencing, 20 km-long elephant proof trench, installation of 43 high mast lights and 10 bio-acoustic devices. The scheme will be implemented in 43 most vulnerable villages and completed in a year’s time.

The chief minister also announced that a memorial will be built at Pabitranagar to honour the contribution of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan to India’s freedom struggle and development of Odisha. The medical college will be named after Pabitra Mohan Pradhan and the hospital will be operationalised by October. The bridge being constructed on Brahmani river in Kaniha will also be named after the great personality, he said

