Tunnel at Sambalpur's Laxmi Dungri on NH-53 to begin by August

SAMBALPUR:  The work on the concrete tunnel at Laxmi Dungri area on the National Highway (NH)-53 (Mumbai-Kolkata) in Sambalpur city is likely to begin by August this year. The tunnel was proposed  to prevent disruption in traffic movement due to landslides.

Project director, National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI), Sambalpur, K. Nageswar Rao said, “The plan and design of the tunnel will be finalized by the end of the month. The geotechnical survey for the construction of the tunnel will begin shortly as the team which will come here in a day or two for the survey.  The tunnel will be constructed on one section of the four-lane highway, that is on the part of the highway, which runs along the Laxmi Dungri.”

The NHAI has received a sanction of `37 crore for the tunnel. Official sources said, after the preparation of the plan and design of the tunnel, NHAI will also seek consultation from IIT, Bhubaneswar before finalization. The purpose of the tunnel is to mitigate the chances of accidents and ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles travelling on NH-53 from potential landslides in the Laxmi Dungri.

 If everything goes as per plan, the work on the tunnel will commence by the end of August this year, and hopefully end by December, Rao added. Usually, during rains, landslides occur at Laxmi Dungri, which is a reserve forest on the hill top. As a result, traffic movement gets impacted on NH-53. The vulnerable stretch is around 700 metre long.

Landslide on the stretch at Laxmi Dungri was first reported in the month of September in 2007 and traffic movement was disrupted for more than 17 hours. Another major landslide occurred at the stretch in the month of August in 2017 also.

Similarly, in August 2022, a landslide had occurred at Laxmi Dungri following incessant rainfall due to which boulders and debris blocked one part of the four-lane NH at Laxmi Dungri and recently on June 30, another landslide had occurred in the same area.

