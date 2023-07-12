Home States Odisha

Two students drown, two more go missing in Odisha's Kuakhai river

Four of them were reportedly caught in a deep pocket of the river before being swept away by the strong current. 

Published: 12th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a tragic incident, two students died while two others remained untraceable after they drowned in Kuakhai river, on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.  The incident took place near Dhabalahar village under Balianta at around 6 pm when a group of eight youths went to the river to take a bath.  All of them are believed to be students of a management college.

Four of them were reportedly caught in a deep pocket of the river before being swept away by the strong current. The fire services team which rushed to the spot, managed to retrieve two bodies from the water. However, the other two are still missing. The search operation continued till late evening, fire services officials said. 

The deceased were identified as Aryan from Jamshedpur and Kumar Abinas from Cuttack. The two missing are from Balasore and Cuttack districts.  This is the second incident of drowning in the river in less than a month. Earlier on May 27, two engineering students from Bhubaneswar and Angul had drowned. 

