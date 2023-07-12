Home States Odisha

Villagers gherao SP office in Odisha over 23-year-old's murder probe

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Expressing dissatisfaction over inquiry into the death of 23-year-old Rajat Kumar Pradhan of the village, hundreds of Aainlachuan villagers under sadar police limit gheraoed the SP office here and demanded proper investigation into the case by sadar police.

On June 24, Pradhan’s body was found from the railway line near Khujen Pali village and his blood-stained shirt located nearby. According to sources,  Rajat was missing from the village from June 23 evening and his mobile switched off.

Though his family tried to contact him, he could not be found. Nirakar, father of Rajat, alleged that some people forcefully took Rajat in a four-wheeler that night and some time later, his body was found from the rail line. This is a clear case of kidnapping and murder over love affair, alleged Nirakar. 

Nirakar said earlier some people had threatened him on the issue. The CCTV footage also clearly shows kidnapping. We would want the sadar police to inquire into the issue, added Nirakar. Rajat was working as a jogana sahayak but had left the job two months back. 

Railway Police had begun investigating the case but the locals expressed unhappiness with the inquiry and demanded the police to take over. Additional SP Suresh Naik said the SP has agreed to hand over the case to Sadar police. Very soon the investigation will start, he added.

