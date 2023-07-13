Andhra fails to produce land documents on Raipahad

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over Raipahad village under Golleru panchayat of Nandapur block in Koraput district could not be resolved in the demarcation meeting between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh held on Wednesday as the neighbouring state’s officials reportedly failed to produce the required land documents to claim ownership of the disputed land.

Sources said land dispute escalated in Odisha near Raipahad village after reported incursion by AP forest department for a plantation programme. They had allegedly entered about 500 meter into Odisha boundary last month. The revenue officials including sub-collector of Koraput who had visited the disputed area found that the AP officials crossed the boundary overlooking the demarcation plate put up under Madras Presidency period. Later, they had asked the officials of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district to show their claim on the disputed site with required map and land documents.

Accordingly, a demarcation meeting was fixed and revenue, police, forest officials of Koraput led by sub-collector Benudhar Sabar and AP officials of Dumuriguda attended. “Our officials went to Raipahad for the demarcation but AP officials could not present the documents. Another meeting will be scheduled soon,” informed Koraput sub-collector Benudhar Pradhan.

