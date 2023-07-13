Home States Odisha

Andhra fails to produce land documents on Raipahad

Sources said land dispute escalated in Odisha near Raipahad village after reported incursion by AP forest department for a plantation programme.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Documents, School documents,

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over Raipahad village under Golleru panchayat of Nandapur block in Koraput district could not be resolved in the demarcation meeting between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh held on Wednesday as the neighbouring state’s officials reportedly failed to produce the required land documents to claim ownership of the disputed land.

Sources said land dispute escalated in Odisha near Raipahad village after reported incursion by AP forest department for a plantation programme. They had allegedly entered about 500 meter into Odisha boundary last month. The revenue officials including sub-collector of Koraput who had visited the disputed area found that the AP officials crossed the boundary overlooking the demarcation plate put up under Madras Presidency period. Later, they had asked the officials of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district to show their claim on the disputed site with required map and land documents.

Accordingly, a demarcation meeting was fixed and revenue, police, forest officials of Koraput led by sub-collector Benudhar Sabar and AP officials of Dumuriguda attended. “Our officials went to Raipahad for the demarcation but AP officials could not present the documents. Another meeting will be scheduled soon,” informed Koraput sub-collector Benudhar Pradhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land documents on Raipahad Odisha Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp