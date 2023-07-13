Home States Odisha

Can BJP overcome its candidate crisis to take on BJD?

The party is yet to find a familiar face for Cuttack-Barabti seat where the BJP was relegated to third position in the last elections.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As BJP aspires to dislodge the mighty BJD to come to power in the coming Assembly election, the saffron party is staring at a crisis of candidates of substance in about one third of the 147 constituencies in the state.

Such problem is no less in 84 Assembly seats in which the BJP was runner-up in the 2019 election as most of the contestants have, by now, lost connect with their constituents in the last four years. Some of them are not keen to jump into the electoral fray as their age and physical conditions do not permit the rigorous task of electioneering, while others adopt a wait and watch policy to take a call only after assessing how much the party will back them financially to fight an well-oiled BJD machinery.

With an early Assembly election buzz in the state, likely in November or December, the BJP is yet to start its exercise of identifying suitable candidates for the 125 seats where BJD is solidly grounded with 113 seats already in its pocket.

“We are ready for an early election. Winnability will be the criteria for candidate selection. Those who are in touch with the voters and carrying out party programmes at the ground level will be given preference. Selection of candidates will be done through consultations at all levels and the process will start soon,” said state BJP president Manmohan Samal.

Sources in BJP said the 22 sitting MLAs of BJP will get re-nominated and for those constituencies where there is no dispute on candidates, a go ahead has been given to the aspirants for preparing for the polls.
A senior leader of the party on conditions of anonymity said the vital question before the BJP is under whose leadership the party is going to fight next elections.

As far as election preparedness is concerned, the party is yet to initiate the process of consultation which has completely broken down. If Assembly elections are advanced, the BJP leadership will be left with no time to select candidates diligently. Under such circumstances, the BJD will always have a head-start.

“Those aspiring for BJP tickets are increasingly becoming frustrated as they have neither the time nor the resources to fight the BJD which is flush with funds and administrative support. They know well that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to work anymore,” party sources said.

Citing the example of Cuttack district which has nine Assembly seats, a party leader said nobody knows the potential candidates to be nominated. The party is yet to find a familiar face for Cuttack-Barabti seat where the BJP was relegated to third position in the last elections.

