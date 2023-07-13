Home States Odisha

Errors in history book: Tehsildar to probe, BSE to make corrections

Organisations like Kujang Sahitya Sanskruti Parishad, Agradutta and Priyabandhu had sought the intervention of the BSE and the district administration in the matter.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

textbooks

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The School and Mass Education department, on Tuesday, directed the president of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to take steps for correction of alleged errors in the names of villages under Kujang tehsil in class ten history books on freedom struggle and Salt satyagraha. The district administration of Jagatsinghpur has also been asked to conduct an inquiry into the alleged flaws and submit a report.

Cover page of class X history book

As per history, in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi launched ‘Laban Satyagraha’ (salt movement) rally from Sabarmati to Dandi. Soon, freedom fighters from Odisha Narayan Birabar Samant, known as ‘Kujang Gandhi’, Rama Devi and Malati Chaudhury, also started the salt movement in Kujang. Later, queen of Kujang Bhagyabati Pata Mahadei also joined the Kujang salt movement during the time.

However, on page 22 of History and Political Science text book of Class X under the BSE published by  Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Odisha in 2021, the names of the villages under Kujang have been mentioned as Paradip, Erasama, Gadua, Baradia, Kalighat. While Chatua has been wrongly spelt as ‘Gadua’, Bagadia as ‘Baradia’ and Kaliapata has been mentioned as ‘Kalighat’.  Though the errors are being published since eight years, no steps have yet been taken to rectify these errors, said locals of the villages expressing resentment.

Organisations like Kujang Sahitya Sanskruti Parishad, Agradutta and Priyabandhu had sought the intervention of the BSE and the district administration in the matter.

Additional secretary of SME department Sangram Mohapatra informed that the names of these villages have been published in the history book of class ten from the last eight years. Now since the department  has received allegations from different organizations of Kujang,  the president of BSE, Odisha has been asked to make the correction and tehsildar Kujang to conduct an inquiry and submit a report soon. “Steps will be taken to correct the errors from next year,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tehsildar class X history book
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp