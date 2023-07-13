Eye on Odisha Assembly elections, govt prepares for supplementary budget

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations of early Assembly elections, the state government has begun preparation for supplementary budget 2023-24 which is likely to be presented during the ensuing sessions of the Assembly.

Director (budget) SP Rath has urged all departments to send their proposals by the end of this month. Departments have been asked to submit proposals on both administrative and programme expenditure by July 31.

The state has posted 12.8 per cent growth in revenue receipts over the previous years’ collection till June. The total expenditure (other than debt servicing) till June is 15 per cent of the 2023-24 budget estimate as compared to 12.3 per cent previous year.

Advising the departments to expedite the pace of expenditure, especially on capital spending, the state government has stressed on internal realignment of budget allocations to give effect to certain policy decisions, like implementation of new schemes and programmes, new centrally sponsored schemes of Centre, other evolving development and welfare priorities of the government.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently approved ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme with an allocation of Rs 4,000 crore. Sources said, this will be included in the supplementary budget.

The departments have been suggested to assess expenditure related to livelihood and completion of ongoing capital projects in a holistic manner, so that economic activities in the state will get the required boost. High impact new capital projects, announcements made by the government from time-to-time and proposals for enhancing livelihood activities will be fully funded.

In order to avoid large-scale surrender of budget provisions, the state government has asked departments not to prepare supplementary proposals in a routine manner and advised estimating and controlling officers to give personal attention so that the proposals are based on actual need and should be commensurate with the actual spending capacity.

However, the priorities of the state government still remain to achieve sustainable development goals through faster reduction of poverty, increasing farmers’ income by crop diversification and direct benefit transfers, affordable quality health care, quality education and skill development besides quality physical infrastructure for improving economic activities.

