Higher education institutes asked to clear staff pension

BHUBANESWAR: As pending pension related cases of non-teaching employees continue to pile up, the Higher Education department on Wednesday asked heads of all government higher educational institutions to furnish a monthly report on progress of timely payment of pension to such staff.

As per government norms, any delay in payment of pension would lead to payment of 18 per cent interest per annum for the period of delay and the interest would be recovered from the person/s responsible for the delay.

Asking the institutions to adhere to the guideline and take appropriate action for timely payment of pension, the department said the monthly progress report on disbursal of pension should be submitted on the last working day of every month to the GA department.

Earlier this month while reviewing the department’s activities, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had asked authorities to open a dedicated pension cell to ensure that employees must receive their pension on the day of retirement.

All the pending pension cases should be cleared up within a specific timeline, he had directed the officials concerned.

