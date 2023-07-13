Home States Odisha

Higher education institutes asked to clear staff pension

All the pending pension cases should be cleared up within a specific timeline, he had directed the officials concerned.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As pending pension related cases of non-teaching employees continue to pile up, the Higher Education department on Wednesday asked heads of all government higher educational institutions to furnish a monthly report on progress of timely payment of pension to such staff.

As per government norms, any delay in payment of pension would lead to payment of 18 per cent interest per annum for the period of delay and the interest would be recovered from the person/s responsible for the delay.

Asking the institutions to adhere to the guideline and take appropriate action for timely payment of pension, the department said the monthly progress report on disbursal of pension should be submitted on the last working day of every month to the GA department.

Earlier this month while reviewing the department’s activities, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had asked authorities to open a dedicated pension cell to ensure that employees must receive their pension on the day of retirement.

All the pending pension cases should be cleared up within a specific timeline, he had directed the officials concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
staff pension
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp