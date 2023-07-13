Honour killing: Father, two others held for killing daughter, lover in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing two youngsters who had eloped from their houses reportedly to get married against the wish of the family members. The bodies of Jemamani Patel (20) and Sunil Patel (22) were found near Banjipadar village under Dharamgarh Police Station of the district on July 9.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, SP Abhilas G informed that Jemamani and Sunil were in love though both happened to be distantly related as niece and uncle respectively. Since marriage within the family is barred in their caste, both the victims were warned by their families to stay away from each other after their relationship came to the open during 2023 Rath Yatra. However, father of Jemamani, Kaneswar Patel, uncle Debananda Patel and brother-in-law Tankadhar Naik, all the three accused in the case, got to know that both continued to be in each other’s touch even after warnings, the officer added.

Investigation revealed that on June 30, at about 3 pm, Jemamani and Sunil were seen going to towards Mohinijor, Gataguda Nala, the SP said. “On getting to know, all the three accused got so angry that they openly announced to kill Sunil and Jemamani once they find them. The trio also assaulted Sunil’s friends in suspicion that they have helped the couple to elope. As soon as they located the couple hiding in dense sugarcane field of Gataguda, the accused took Jemamani and Sunil near the funeral ground and strangulated them to death,” the SP informed. To misguide police, Kaneswar lodged a missing report of his daughter at Dharamgarh PS, the SP further said.All the three accused were arrested and forwarded to court today. Investigation is on.

