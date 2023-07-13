Home States Odisha

Man shot dead, daughter hurt in firing over a land dispute in Ganjam

The accused had absconded after committing the crime but he was later arrested.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man was killed and his daughter sustained bullet injury after being shot at over a land dispute in Ganjam’s Polasara block on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Bijay Kumar Behera (55) of Kumunda village in Khallikote. His daughter Gayatri (28) suffered bullet wound on her hand. The incident took place at around 6.50 pm.

Sources said Gayatri had married in Sodak village but was staying with her in-laws in a rented house at Polasara Block chowk. Her in-laws were involved in a land dispute with one of their relatives. To solve the dispute, Gayatri had invited her father Bijay to mediate between the two warring families.

In the evening, Bijay was engaged in discussion with Gayatri’s in-laws when the accused, Prashant Kumar Behera (48), allegedly opened fire at him through the window from a country-made gun. He suffered gunshot wound on his chest.

When Gayatri came to her father’s rescue, Prashant also opened fire at her. She sustained bullet injury on her hand. Both were rushed to Polasara hospital where the doctors declared Bijay brought dead. Gayatri is undergoing treatment and likely to be referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Polasara IIC Jitendra Kumar Mallik said on being informed, police reached the crime scene for investigation. The accused had absconded after committing the crime but he was later arrested. The deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land dispute Man shot dead
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp