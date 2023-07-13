Man shot dead, daughter hurt in firing over a land dispute in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man was killed and his daughter sustained bullet injury after being shot at over a land dispute in Ganjam’s Polasara block on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Bijay Kumar Behera (55) of Kumunda village in Khallikote. His daughter Gayatri (28) suffered bullet wound on her hand. The incident took place at around 6.50 pm.

Sources said Gayatri had married in Sodak village but was staying with her in-laws in a rented house at Polasara Block chowk. Her in-laws were involved in a land dispute with one of their relatives. To solve the dispute, Gayatri had invited her father Bijay to mediate between the two warring families.

In the evening, Bijay was engaged in discussion with Gayatri’s in-laws when the accused, Prashant Kumar Behera (48), allegedly opened fire at him through the window from a country-made gun. He suffered gunshot wound on his chest.

When Gayatri came to her father’s rescue, Prashant also opened fire at her. She sustained bullet injury on her hand. Both were rushed to Polasara hospital where the doctors declared Bijay brought dead. Gayatri is undergoing treatment and likely to be referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Polasara IIC Jitendra Kumar Mallik said on being informed, police reached the crime scene for investigation. The accused had absconded after committing the crime but he was later arrested. The deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

BERHAMPUR: A man was killed and his daughter sustained bullet injury after being shot at over a land dispute in Ganjam’s Polasara block on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Bijay Kumar Behera (55) of Kumunda village in Khallikote. His daughter Gayatri (28) suffered bullet wound on her hand. The incident took place at around 6.50 pm. Sources said Gayatri had married in Sodak village but was staying with her in-laws in a rented house at Polasara Block chowk. Her in-laws were involved in a land dispute with one of their relatives. To solve the dispute, Gayatri had invited her father Bijay to mediate between the two warring families. In the evening, Bijay was engaged in discussion with Gayatri’s in-laws when the accused, Prashant Kumar Behera (48), allegedly opened fire at him through the window from a country-made gun. He suffered gunshot wound on his chest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When Gayatri came to her father’s rescue, Prashant also opened fire at her. She sustained bullet injury on her hand. Both were rushed to Polasara hospital where the doctors declared Bijay brought dead. Gayatri is undergoing treatment and likely to be referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Polasara IIC Jitendra Kumar Mallik said on being informed, police reached the crime scene for investigation. The accused had absconded after committing the crime but he was later arrested. The deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.