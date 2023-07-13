Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks substations for Parjang, Kankadahada

Similar is the problem in Kankadahada block, which with a population of around one lakh, depends on Chainpal grid for power supply.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over frequent power disruptions in Parjang and Kankadahada blocks of Dhenkanal district, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb for installing two 220/33 KV grid substations to stabilise supply in the areas.

In two separate letters to Deb, the union minister said Parjang block, with a population of more than two lakh, depends on Chainpal grid for power. Owing to long distance and heavy load factor, inhabitants of the area have been grappling with frequent and unnatural power cuts.

“The single sub-station available is insufficient for the significant population in the area, causing regular power outages that gravely hinder day-to-day activities, education, and skill development endeavours. Chainpal to Parjang 33 KV supply frequently faces technical issues affecting steady power supply to customers,” the letter said.

Similar is the problem in Kankadahada block, which with a population of around one lakh, depends on Chainpal grid for power supply. Pradhan said a new 220/33KV grid sub-station each at Parjang and Kankadahada could dramatically enhance the stability and quality of electricity supply.

A plot measuring 8.61 acre has already been sanctioned by the steering committee, chaired by the sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar on January 10, 2020 for construction of the proposed sub-station. “I sincerely hope you will give this matter your utmost attention and extend your support to expedite the construction of the two grid sub-station,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parjang Kankadahada Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp