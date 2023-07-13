Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks substations for Parjang, Kankadahada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over frequent power disruptions in Parjang and Kankadahada blocks of Dhenkanal district, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb for installing two 220/33 KV grid substations to stabilise supply in the areas.

In two separate letters to Deb, the union minister said Parjang block, with a population of more than two lakh, depends on Chainpal grid for power. Owing to long distance and heavy load factor, inhabitants of the area have been grappling with frequent and unnatural power cuts.

“The single sub-station available is insufficient for the significant population in the area, causing regular power outages that gravely hinder day-to-day activities, education, and skill development endeavours. Chainpal to Parjang 33 KV supply frequently faces technical issues affecting steady power supply to customers,” the letter said.

Similar is the problem in Kankadahada block, which with a population of around one lakh, depends on Chainpal grid for power supply. Pradhan said a new 220/33KV grid sub-station each at Parjang and Kankadahada could dramatically enhance the stability and quality of electricity supply.

A plot measuring 8.61 acre has already been sanctioned by the steering committee, chaired by the sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar on January 10, 2020 for construction of the proposed sub-station. “I sincerely hope you will give this matter your utmost attention and extend your support to expedite the construction of the two grid sub-station,” he added.

