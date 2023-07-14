BJD targets 100 per cent votes in 1,000 booths of Khurda seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Thursday resolved to focus on 1,000 booths in Khurda organisational district from where the party will try to secure 100 per cent votes in the 2024 elections with an objective to wrest the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat from BJP and win all the eight Assembly constituencies. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting of the extended executive of Khurda district BJD held the party headquarters here.

Sources in the party said winning the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat will be the number one agenda for the party in the next elections. As part of the strategy, senior leaders will be kept in charge of the booths in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. If necessary booths will be divided and entrusted to senior leaders to get maximum votes.

Sources said the emphasis is to fight the elections unitedly by burying differences to achieve the desired result. A senior leader said the party will launch a full-scale campaign in the Lok Sabha seat at least four months before the elections.

Efforts will also be made to rope in Congress and Left leaders to ensure anti-BJP votes are not divided. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the margin of defeat for the BJD candidate was 23,839 votes whereas CPM candidate Janardan Pati had polled 23,040 votes.

The Bhubaneswar-Khurda organisational meeting was the first in the district level held by BJD ahead of the 2024 elections.Sources said executive committee meetings of all the 33 organisational districts will be held during the next 15 days. The party may also hold the BJD state executive to galvanise the party leaders for the next elections.

