Class 12 girl found dead at home with throat slit in Odisha

15-year-old Seshadri took admission in a private Plus Two college on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A Plus Two girl student was found dead with her throat slit inside her home at Nikhil Nagar slum in Balangir town here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Seshadri Nag. The girl had taken admission in a private Plus Two college on Wednesday. 

Her father Makardhwaj Nag is a mason by profession while mother Purnima is a sanitary worker. It is believed that miscreants entered her house when she was alone and slit her throat with a sharp weapon before escaping.

Sources said in the morning, the girl prepared breakfast for her parents before they left for work. She was supposed to bring lunch for her parents at their workplace. When she did not turn up with the noon meals, Makardhwaj became worried. He returned home at around 2 pm and to his shock, found Seshadri lying dead in a pool of blood.

The father said there was deep cut on the back of his daughter’s neck. “On Wednesday, Seshadri took admission in a Plus Two college. Some of her friends also came to our house to meet her and enquired about the admission process. I am unable to understand why would anyone kill her in such a brutal way,” he said and urged police to nab the culprits responsible for his daughter’s death.

On being informed, Balangir Town police along with forensic experts reached the spot for investigation. The girl’s body was seized and sent to the local hospital for autopsy.  Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said investigation is underway with the help of scientific team. Police have formed a special team to identify the culprits and nab them.  “Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon,” he added.

