Home States Odisha

Five-feet long saltwater crocodile rescued from village pond in Odisha, panic grips locals

Sources believe the crocodile might have strayed into the pond from the nearby river during a high tide period.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Panic gripped residents of Dangamala village within Bhitarkanika national park after a five-feet long saltwater crocodile was sighted in a pond on Wednesday evening.

Sources believe the crocodile might have strayed into the pond from the nearby river during a high tide period. The matter came to light after the reptile tried to attack a woman while she was washing utensils at the pond. 

“We netted the crocodile and later released it in a nearby river on the park’s premises. The reptile had not attacked any human nor was it injured while being captured,” informed range officer of Bhitarkanika’s Dangamala forest range Manas Das.

The villagers were advised to be careful while being near the rivers and ponds. The Forest department has barricaded the water bodies inside Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from attacking the locals, the forest official added.

Villagers, meanwhile, complained that though the population of crocodiles has increased, the forest officials continue releasing baby crocodiles into the water bodies from the breeding centre in Dangamala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crocodile Bhitarkanika national park Odisha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp