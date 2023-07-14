Five-feet long saltwater crocodile rescued from village pond in Odisha, panic grips locals

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Panic gripped residents of Dangamala village within Bhitarkanika national park after a five-feet long saltwater crocodile was sighted in a pond on Wednesday evening.

Sources believe the crocodile might have strayed into the pond from the nearby river during a high tide period. The matter came to light after the reptile tried to attack a woman while she was washing utensils at the pond.

“We netted the crocodile and later released it in a nearby river on the park’s premises. The reptile had not attacked any human nor was it injured while being captured,” informed range officer of Bhitarkanika’s Dangamala forest range Manas Das.

The villagers were advised to be careful while being near the rivers and ponds. The Forest department has barricaded the water bodies inside Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from attacking the locals, the forest official added.

Villagers, meanwhile, complained that though the population of crocodiles has increased, the forest officials continue releasing baby crocodiles into the water bodies from the breeding centre in Dangamala.

KENDRAPARA: Panic gripped residents of Dangamala village within Bhitarkanika national park after a five-feet long saltwater crocodile was sighted in a pond on Wednesday evening. Sources believe the crocodile might have strayed into the pond from the nearby river during a high tide period. The matter came to light after the reptile tried to attack a woman while she was washing utensils at the pond. “We netted the crocodile and later released it in a nearby river on the park’s premises. The reptile had not attacked any human nor was it injured while being captured,” informed range officer of Bhitarkanika’s Dangamala forest range Manas Das.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The villagers were advised to be careful while being near the rivers and ponds. The Forest department has barricaded the water bodies inside Bhitarkanika to prevent crocodiles from attacking the locals, the forest official added. Villagers, meanwhile, complained that though the population of crocodiles has increased, the forest officials continue releasing baby crocodiles into the water bodies from the breeding centre in Dangamala.