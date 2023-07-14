I have to keep my mouth shut to get a ticket: BJD leader Prasanna Patsani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and former Lok Sabha member Prasanna Patsani on Thursday created a flutter in political circles by stating he will have to keep his mouth shut for securing a ticket for the next elections.

Patsani, a five time MP from Bhubaneswar, said he is keen to contest the polls. “I am capable and want to contest the election. I also know my name is in the list of leaders who will get a ticket. But I will have to remain silent. I will be denied a ticket if I say something,” he told mediapersons after coming out of the Bhubaneswar-Khurda district extended executive committee meeting of the BJD.

The former MP said he has won five Lok Sabha elections without incurring any expenditure. “I am also ready to contest the poll from any seat the party leadership wants,” he said adding he has age on his side. Patsani was denied a ticket by the BJD in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The former MP had claimed then the leadership had assured a Rajya Sabha berth for him. Though there were several opportunities before the party to nominate him to the upper house of the Parliament, it never happened.With elections round the corner, Patsani has again staked his claim for a ticket. Sources however, said his statement may create a hurdle in the path.

