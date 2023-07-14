Home States Odisha

Khandapada MLA Patnaik flays Odisha govt over students’ union polls

Published: 14th July 2023

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  BJD’s Khandapada MLA and editor of Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Thursday criticised the state government over the cancellation of students’ union elections in colleges and universities across Odisha.

Attending the 26th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Patnaik said the cancellation of students’ union elections will lead to a leadership crisis in Odisha after 25 years.

The government is not giving priority to student elections. It does not want students to play a role in state politics. This is not healthy for a democracy, he said. He further said university students of Odisha are going outside in search of jobs in the absence of better opportunities here. Besides, the universities in Odisha are trying to adopt the education system of other states. 

Patnaik also accused the government of neglecting the universities. “Due to interference of the government, the university authorities and students are powerless. This is a matter of concern and every student should think about it,” he added. Among others, chancellor of Central Agriculture University, Patna Prof Prafulla Mishra and vice-chancellor of MSCB University Prof Santosh Tripathy, were present.

