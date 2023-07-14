Home States Odisha

Koraput-Berhampur link disrupted as rainwater submerges makeshift culvert

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the Koraput administration had directed the NH Division, Sunabeda to construct a bridge near the damaged old bridge.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Communication between Koraput and Berhampur has been hit since the last two days due to incessant rains that has led to submersion of the makeshift bridge near Koraput’s Bangalaguda village. 

Sources said the main bridge connecting Koraput and Berhampur over Chamari river near Bangalaguda village had collapsed in August last year due to heavy rains after which the route was diverted from Kakrigumma and Padaguda villages for over two months. 

Later, the National Highways Division, Sunabeda constructed a makeshift culvert in the area to facilitate traffic movement. However, communication via the said route was disrupted after the culvert got flooded recently.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the Koraput administration had directed the NH Division, Sunabeda to construct a bridge near the damaged old bridge. Though the latter had agreed to begin the work from October last year, it is yet to commence. 

Koraput-based social activist Chitranajan Satapathy said the Koraput-Berhampur NH was the lifeline for the people of the nearby areas and its closure has hit communication badly. “It is all because of negligence of the NH authorities in constructing a new bridge here,” he rued.

Executive engineer, NH division, Sunabeda Saumarjini Sethy said tender of `8.8 crore for the new bridge has been floated and work will begin soon. “We have deployed around four staff near the culvert to alert people not to travel through the culvert whenever water level in the river rises,” he added. 

