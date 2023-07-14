Home States Odisha

Medicines and injections worth Rs 1.5 lakh found from MKCG hospital building

The police stumbled on the hidden medicines while investigating a theft case that happened in the hospital some days back.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

MKCGMCH. ( File Photo)

MKCGMCH. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The seizure of a good number of medicines and injections from an abandoned room of MKCG medical college and hospital here by Outpost police has raised questions about how important supplies given to the facility for indoor patients by the government are being misutilised. 

Injection vials found from an
abandoned room in the hospital | Express

The seized 24 packets comprise 25 vials of injections in each. One vial costs Rs 270 and the total cost would be around Rs 1.5 lakh. The police stumbled on the hidden medicines while investigating a theft case that happened in the hospital some days back.

The Outpost police nabbed a thief who stole belongings of a patient last Monday. “During interrogation he confessed to have stolen the goods and thrown those into a room of the old indoor building. While searching the room, the medicines were found in a sack," said outpost in-charge Bhairab Bhuyan. The hospital has a store facility for medicines with adequate staff besides some outsourced ones who keep track of medicine stocks regularly as per norms, claimed hospital authorities. 

Though the hospital store in-charge told the injections were not of the hospital, superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash confirmed the injections to be from hospital quota on Wednesday. After verification of batch number, it was found that the injections were procured during last April, Dash said and lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police.

Basing on the complaint,  we registered a case and are investigating into the matter,  said IIC Ram Kumar Murmu. In the recent past, a temporary employee of the hospital was nabbed with medicines and arrested by police. Despite having regular pharmacists, the hospital medicines in the store are being managed with outsourced staffs. It has been alleged that the store in-charge and his team are involved in private medicine business in retail and wholesale markets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKCG hospital building hospital quota
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp