Medicines and injections worth Rs 1.5 lakh found from MKCG hospital building

BERHAMPUR: The seizure of a good number of medicines and injections from an abandoned room of MKCG medical college and hospital here by Outpost police has raised questions about how important supplies given to the facility for indoor patients by the government are being misutilised.

Injection vials found from an

abandoned room in the hospital

The seized 24 packets comprise 25 vials of injections in each. One vial costs Rs 270 and the total cost would be around Rs 1.5 lakh. The police stumbled on the hidden medicines while investigating a theft case that happened in the hospital some days back.

The Outpost police nabbed a thief who stole belongings of a patient last Monday. “During interrogation he confessed to have stolen the goods and thrown those into a room of the old indoor building. While searching the room, the medicines were found in a sack," said outpost in-charge Bhairab Bhuyan. The hospital has a store facility for medicines with adequate staff besides some outsourced ones who keep track of medicine stocks regularly as per norms, claimed hospital authorities.

Though the hospital store in-charge told the injections were not of the hospital, superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash confirmed the injections to be from hospital quota on Wednesday. After verification of batch number, it was found that the injections were procured during last April, Dash said and lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police.

Basing on the complaint, we registered a case and are investigating into the matter, said IIC Ram Kumar Murmu. In the recent past, a temporary employee of the hospital was nabbed with medicines and arrested by police. Despite having regular pharmacists, the hospital medicines in the store are being managed with outsourced staffs. It has been alleged that the store in-charge and his team are involved in private medicine business in retail and wholesale markets.

