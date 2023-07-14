Odisha: PD DRDA probes job scam in Karanjia NAC

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Mayurbhanj, Daulat Chandrakar on Thursday visited Karanjia NAC to inquire into the allegations of bribery during selection of candidates for ward coordinator posts.

Sources said Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj had earlier directed sub-collector of Karanjia NAC Premanshu Chand to probe the matter but after allegations of the latter’s involvement in the issue came to the fore, the responsibility was handed over to Chandrakar.

Chandrakar said that he inquired into the matter and will submit a report to the collector soon.

On June 3, the aspirants had staged dharna in front of the Karanjia sub-collector’s office demanding cancellation of appointment for the ward coordinator posts. The move was initiated after a WhatsApp conversation between an NAC official and a candidate went viral on social media.

The agitators had alleged that the selection committee, instead of selecting the deserving candidates, took bribe of `70,000 to `1 lakh from some ineligible candidates to select them for the ward coordinator posts.

