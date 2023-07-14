Orissa HC to review Natamandap repair by ASI on July 31

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed July 31 for taking stock of the progress of repair along with further restoration and protection work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

As part of adjudication on a PIL on conservation of the 12th century shrine, the High Court has been monitoring the repair work of Natamandap after Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty submitted a report pointing out that the condition of the roof above the Garuda Stamba inside it needs urgent attention.

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date after Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan placed before it a written instruction received from the ASI on Monday.

According to the court’s order, the ASI conveyed in it about the work inside the Natamandap related to de-plastering of the central column capitals, consideration of the joint openings, minor visible cracks with appropriate standard combination mortar and detail documentation of the capital stones before executing the confinement work.

The ASI also was communicated about completion of confinement of the four column capitals with stainless steel plate (12 mm thick - 304 grade) fixed with 20 mm diameter stainless steel bars as per the methodology and design adapted in the confinement of Jagamohan.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed July 31 for taking stock of the progress of repair along with further restoration and protection work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. As part of adjudication on a PIL on conservation of the 12th century shrine, the High Court has been monitoring the repair work of Natamandap after Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty submitted a report pointing out that the condition of the roof above the Garuda Stamba inside it needs urgent attention. The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date after Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan placed before it a written instruction received from the ASI on Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the court’s order, the ASI conveyed in it about the work inside the Natamandap related to de-plastering of the central column capitals, consideration of the joint openings, minor visible cracks with appropriate standard combination mortar and detail documentation of the capital stones before executing the confinement work. The ASI also was communicated about completion of confinement of the four column capitals with stainless steel plate (12 mm thick - 304 grade) fixed with 20 mm diameter stainless steel bars as per the methodology and design adapted in the confinement of Jagamohan.