Home States Odisha

Orissa HC to review Natamandap repair by ASI on July 31

The division bench fixed the date after Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan placed before it a written instruction received from the ASI on Monday.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Representational image of Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed July 31 for taking stock of the progress of repair along with further restoration and protection work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

As part of adjudication on a PIL on conservation of the 12th century shrine, the High Court has been monitoring the repair work of Natamandap after Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty submitted a report pointing out that the condition of the roof above the Garuda Stamba inside it needs urgent attention.

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date after Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan placed before it a written instruction received from the ASI on Monday.

According to the court’s order, the ASI conveyed in it about the work inside the Natamandap related to de-plastering of the central column capitals, consideration of the joint openings, minor visible cracks with appropriate standard combination mortar and detail documentation of the capital stones before executing the confinement work. 

The ASI also was communicated about completion of confinement of the four column capitals with stainless steel plate (12 mm thick - 304 grade) fixed with 20 mm diameter stainless steel bars as per the methodology and design adapted in the confinement of Jagamohan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Natamandap
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp