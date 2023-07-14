Police arrests man for land fraud in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday arrested a man for duping several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them land on the city’s outskirts. The accused, Kanhu Charan Jena (45) of Bhanapur was arrested basing on an FIR filed by Birendra Tarai of Sabal on Wednesday, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

Tarai, in the FIR stated he had given Rs 11 lakh through bank cheques to Jena for buying a piece of land measuring 1,800 sq feet in Bhanpur. But Jena did not hand over the plot as promised and when Tarai sought his money back, the former again assured to register a plot measuring 1,800 sq ft from khata no 377 and plot no 2338 in Bhanpur.

The accused also introduced Tarai to Akhay Kumar Rout and Jharendra Routray, the owners of the land. Though the complainant had booked on line slot for sale deed, the owners of the land did not come to register the land. During investigation, it was ascertained that Jena had duped three more persons. He had cheated a couple of Rs 5.5 lakh, taken Rs 90,000 as advance from a person and Rs 15 lakh from another.

