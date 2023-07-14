Home States Odisha

Samir special invitee to BJP national executive panel

Mohanty who served as the BJP president of Odisha unit from January 2020 to March 2023 was replaced by former minister Manmohan Samal on March 23 this year.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty as a special invitee of party’s national executive committee with immediate effect.“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Samir Mohanty, former state president Odisha, BJP as special invitee member in the National Executive Committee,” said a party release issued by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday.

Mohanty who served as the BJP president of Odisha unit from January 2020 to March 2023 was replaced by former minister Manmohan Samal on March 23 this year. Two Union ministers from the state Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, leader of opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty are members of the national executive committee. Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Odisha Sunil Bansal arrived on a two-day visit to the state on Thursday to give final shape to a new team of office bearers.

With speculations of early Assembly elections doing rounds, Bansal will take stock of the political situation in the state and hold discussions with state party president Manmohan Samal and other leaders including BJP MLAs on appointment of new office bearers. Samal during his last visit to New Delhi is reported to have discussed about the formation of a new new team and submitted the names of the leaders he wanted include in his team to national president JP Nadda.

