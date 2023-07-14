Ten more Swabhiman Anchal GPs to be included in SETU scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to include 10 more gram panchayats of Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal in the Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment (SETU) scheme to fast-track development in the area.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued a direction in this regard to the departments concerned and the district administration of Malkangiri. He also increased the allocation for the scheme from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore in view of rapid changes in the region following its implementation.

Besides, the chief minister approved Rs 9.6 crore under the scheme for development and expansion of infrastructure for paramilitary forces deployed in the area. As per the CMO, the gram panchayats to be included in SETU are Andrapalli, Panasput, Jodamba, Raligada, Papermetla, Badapada, Gajalmamudi, Jantri and Chuliput of Chitrakonda and Nakamamudi under Korukonda Block.

The chief minister had announced the scheme while inaugurating the Gurupriya bridge on July 26, 2018. After construction of the bridge, 26 villages of Papermetla panchayat and 25 of Badpada in Chitrakonda block were connected to the mainland. 5T secretary VK Pandian had visited Chitrakonda on March 28 to interact with the locals and address their problems.

