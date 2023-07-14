Villagers stage rasta roko by burning tyres, detain loaded trucks in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Alleging indifference of the police and revenue authorities over plying of overloaded sand-laden trucks in their village, residents of Sarsada village within Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district resorted to a rasta roko by burning tyres on Wednesday.

In the protest that began in the evening, around 20 sand-laden hyva trucks were detained till Thursday morning. The Salaba sand ghat in the Baitarani river bank has been leased out for mining by the district administration. The sand-laden vehicles pass through the Sarsada village from the ghat mostly carrying sand. The villagers claimed that after repeated pleas, the local administration and police never bothered to stop heavy and overloaded sand-laden vehicles from plying due to which cracks have appeared on the road. With monsoons, more damage is imminent, they said.

“The continuous flow of overloaded sand-laden heavy vehicles along our village has damaged roads. It is not safe for schoolchildren who use the same road for commuting,” said Sambit Sahu, a villager.

He said many vehicles carry sand without covering their carriers and all the sand flies from the vehicles much to the bother of passersby.

As news of rasta roko and detention of sand-laden vehicles by the Sarsada villagers spread, lease holder of the Salaba ghat along with some vehicle owners reached the site. Anticipating trouble, Panikoili police and Vyasa Nagar additional tehsildar Bikram Kumar Malik too rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators.

The rasta roko was withdrawn after local police and additional tehsildar assured the villagers that there will be a discussion between the lease holder and the villagers regarding the safety of road, timing of vehicular movement, overloading and pollution etc in the next week.

Then the agitators released the hyva trucks they had detained. “If the administration doesn’t pay heed, we will intensify our stir,” they warned. Vyasa Nagar additional tehsildar said he would convene a meeting between the villagers and the lease holder to resolve the problems soon.

