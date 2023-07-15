Home States Odisha

BCJD threatens agitation against Centre neglecting Odisha

The BCJD in the political resolution passed at the state executive meeting threatened to launch a statewide agitation if demands like establishment of a tribal university are not met by the Centre.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of elections, Central neglect is again back on the agenda of ruling BJD with its students’ wing, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) threatening to launch an agitation if the demands of the state are not fulfilled.

The BCJD in the political resolution passed at the state executive meeting threatened to launch a statewide agitation if demands like establishment of a tribal university are not met by the Centre. Besides, BCJD demanded setting up of Central and Navodaya schools in all the 314 blocks of the state.

President of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) Pradosh Parida said the Centre should also restore 90:10 ratio in its assistance towards the state which has been reduced to 60:40. He supported the state government for not conducting students’ union election in the colleges. A decision to stop election was taken because of the violence during such polls. 

Stating that BCJD believes election will be started after the situation improved, he said that the BJD activists are ready to contest whenever it will be held. The BCJD will win a majority of 95 percent of the students unions, he added.

Without taking the names of anyone who had expressed concern over college union election not being held, Tripathy said it is not the only way to nurture future leadership. He said that campus committee formed by BCJD and student wings other political parties are resolving problems faced by the students in colleges. Opportunities are being given for the growth of student leadership, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp