BCJD threatens agitation against Centre neglecting Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of elections, Central neglect is again back on the agenda of ruling BJD with its students’ wing, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) threatening to launch an agitation if the demands of the state are not fulfilled.

The BCJD in the political resolution passed at the state executive meeting threatened to launch a statewide agitation if demands like establishment of a tribal university are not met by the Centre. Besides, BCJD demanded setting up of Central and Navodaya schools in all the 314 blocks of the state.

President of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) Pradosh Parida said the Centre should also restore 90:10 ratio in its assistance towards the state which has been reduced to 60:40. He supported the state government for not conducting students’ union election in the colleges. A decision to stop election was taken because of the violence during such polls.

Stating that BCJD believes election will be started after the situation improved, he said that the BJD activists are ready to contest whenever it will be held. The BCJD will win a majority of 95 percent of the students unions, he added.

Without taking the names of anyone who had expressed concern over college union election not being held, Tripathy said it is not the only way to nurture future leadership. He said that campus committee formed by BCJD and student wings other political parties are resolving problems faced by the students in colleges. Opportunities are being given for the growth of student leadership, he added.

